The Atlanta Hawks (9-14) will visit the Toronto Raptors (10-14) after losing three road games in a row.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have allowed to their opponents.

Atlanta has compiled an 8-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.9% from the field.

The Hawks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at fifth.

The Hawks average 8.1 more points per game (122.5) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (114.4).

When it scores more than 114.4 points, Atlanta is 9-7.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks score 125.0 points per game, 4.5 more than away (120.5). On defense they concede 126.4 points per game at home, 5.5 more than away (120.9).

Atlanta is conceding more points at home (126.4 per game) than on the road (120.9).

At home the Hawks are averaging 25.9 assists per game, 0.9 more than on the road (25.0).

Hawks Injuries