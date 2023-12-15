How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (9-14) will visit the Toronto Raptors (10-14) after losing three road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info
|Raptors vs Hawks Injury Report
|Raptors vs Hawks Players to Watch
|Raptors vs Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Raptors vs Hawks Prediction
|Raptors vs Hawks Odds/Over/Under
|Raptors vs Hawks Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have allowed to their opponents.
- Atlanta has compiled an 8-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.9% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at fifth.
- The Hawks average 8.1 more points per game (122.5) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (114.4).
- When it scores more than 114.4 points, Atlanta is 9-7.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hawks score 125.0 points per game, 4.5 more than away (120.5). On defense they concede 126.4 points per game at home, 5.5 more than away (120.9).
- Atlanta is conceding more points at home (126.4 per game) than on the road (120.9).
- At home the Hawks are averaging 25.9 assists per game, 0.9 more than on the road (25.0).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Johnson
|Out
|Wrist
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Thumb
|De'Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|AJ Griffin
|Out
|Personal
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.