The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) square off against the Nashville Predators (16-13) at PNC Arena on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Hurricanes took down the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 in their most recent outing, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

During the past 10 contests for the Predators, their offense has totaled 25 goals while their defense has allowed 25 (they have a 7-3-0 record in those games). In 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with six goals (22.2% success rate).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Friday's hockey game.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-175)

Hurricanes (-175) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 4-0-4 record in overtime games this season and a 16-13 overall record.

Nashville has earned 14 points (7-4-0) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

This season the Predators scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Nashville has earned four points (2-6-0 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Predators have scored at least three goals 18 times, earning 28 points from those matchups (14-4-0).

This season, Nashville has recorded a lone power-play goal in 12 games has a record of 7-5-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 7-7-0 (14 points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Predators finished 9-6-0 in those matchups (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 14th 3.21 Goals Scored 3.07 17th 16th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.03 12th 1st 34.2 Shots 30.3 19th 1st 25.4 Shots Allowed 31.1 18th 14th 21.43% Power Play % 20.56% 16th 15th 80.65% Penalty Kill % 77.66% 22nd

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

