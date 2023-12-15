Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Lee County, Georgia is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Lee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randolph Clay High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Leesburg, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood School at Brookstone School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Columbus, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
