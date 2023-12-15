High school basketball competition in Lee County, Georgia is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Randolph Clay High School at Lee County High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 15

4:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Leesburg, GA

Leesburg, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenwood School at Brookstone School