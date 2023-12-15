High school basketball is happening today in Liberty County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Liberty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Coffee High School at Bradwell Institute

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Hinesville, GA
  • Conference: 5A - Region 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.