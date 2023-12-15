Predators vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - December 15
As they get ready to play the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) on Friday, December 15 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (16-13) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Brett Pesce
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 89 goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- Nashville allows 3.0 goals per game (88 total), which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- They have the 17th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (93 total, 3.2 per game).
- It has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +1.
Predators vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Predators (+145)
|6
