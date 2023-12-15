Predators vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) host the Nashville Predators (16-13) at PNC Arena on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with both teams fresh off of a victory. The Hurricanes are coming off a 2-1 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings, while the Predators took down the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime in their last outing.
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Predators (+145)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been an underdog in 14 games this season, and won five (35.7%).
- Nashville has a record of 2-1 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.
- Nashville has played 17 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Predators vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Predators vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|93 (10th)
|Goals
|89 (14th)
|92 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|88 (15th)
|21 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (9th)
|18 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (21st)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators have covered twice while posting a 7-3-0 mark overall during their most recent 10-game stretch.
- In its past 10 games, Nashville has hit the over three times.
- The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.3.
- The Predators have the NHL's 14th-ranked scoring offense (89 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Predators' 88 total goals given up (3.0 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- Their +1 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.
