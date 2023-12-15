Roman Josi will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Friday at PNC Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Roman Josi vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Josi Season Stats Insights

Josi has averaged 24:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Josi has a goal in six of 29 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 17 of 29 games this year, Josi has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 29 games this year, Josi has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Josi hits the over on his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Josi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Josi Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 29 Games 2 23 Points 1 6 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

