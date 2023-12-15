Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilkes County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Wilkes County, Georgia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilkes County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington-Wilkes High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Greensboro, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 8A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
