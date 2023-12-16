Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bacon County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Bacon County, Georgia. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Bacon County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Appling County High School at Bacon County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Alma, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
