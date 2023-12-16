Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Cherokee County, Georgia, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Creation Christian Academy at Cherokee Christian Schools
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodstock High School at Pope High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.