Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Cobb County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Walker School at Lassiter High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Praise Academy at Dominion Christian School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodstock High School at Pope High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Cobb High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Pius X Catholic High School at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:31 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.