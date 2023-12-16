Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in DeKalb County, Georgia today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benjamin E. Mays High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Greenforest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.