Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Emanuel County, Georgia today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Emanuel County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Swainsboro High School at East Laurens High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: East Dublin, GA
  • Conference: 1A - Region 2
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.