Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Fulton County, Georgia today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at McNair High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.E.S.T. Academy at Woodland High School - Stockbridge
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin E. Mays High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banneker High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at McNair High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Pius X Catholic High School at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:31 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.