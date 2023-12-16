Can we expect Georgia to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How Georgia ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 44

Georgia's best wins

When Georgia defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, the No. 92 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 80-77 on November 10, it was its best win of the year so far. Against Wake Forest, Noah Thomasson led the team by posting 21 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

68-66 on the road over Florida State (No. 130/RPI) on November 29

76-62 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 132/RPI) on December 5

78-69 at home over Winthrop (No. 148/RPI) on November 24

66-58 at home over High Point (No. 159/RPI) on December 16

64-54 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 203/RPI) on November 12

Georgia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

The Bulldogs have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Georgia has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Georgia gets the 66th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs have 21 games remaining this season, including 11 versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records above .500.

Georgia has 21 games left on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgia's next game

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV Channel: SEC Network+

