Saturday's contest that pits the Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) versus the High Point Panthers (8-3) at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. High Point Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 78, High Point 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia vs. High Point

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-6.3)

Georgia (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.7

Georgia has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to High Point, who is 8-1-0 ATS. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in three games, while Panthers games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 72.1 points per game (245th in college basketball) while allowing 69.9 per contest (155th in college basketball). They have a +20 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Georgia ranks 105th in the nation at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 fewer than the 40.6 its opponents average.

Georgia connects on 8.0 three-pointers per game (138th in college basketball) at a 31.7% rate (251st in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 31.3% from deep.

The Bulldogs score 89.6 points per 100 possessions (280th in college basketball), while giving up 86.8 points per 100 possessions (113th in college basketball).

Georgia forces 10.9 turnovers per game (278th in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (121st in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.