The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) will try to stop a 10-game losing stretch when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 39.0% from the field, 5.4% lower than the 44.4% the Seahawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Georgia Southern is 0-2 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seahawks sit at 227th.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 66.8 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Seahawks give up.
  • Georgia Southern is 0-3 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Georgia Southern scored 3.2 more points per game at home (70.8) than away (67.6).
  • At home, the Eagles allowed 62.2 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.2.
  • At home, Georgia Southern made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (6.0). Georgia Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.5%) than away (31.0%).

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Jacksonville L 81-79 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 @ North Florida L 64-56 UNF Arena
12/12/2023 @ Tennessee L 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 UNC Wilmington - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 FGCU - Enmarket Arena
12/30/2023 Southern Miss - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

