The Ohio Bobcats meet the Georgia Southern Eagles in the Myrtle Beach Bowl as just 2.5-point favorites on December 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The contest's point total is 54.5.

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio game info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio statistical matchup

Ohio Georgia Southern 346.8 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.3 (46th) 263.7 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.8 (90th) 136.3 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.1 (104th) 210.5 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.3 (14th) 13 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 26 (131st) 17 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (29th)

Ohio leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 3,431 yards (285.9 per game), completing 64.6% of his passes, with 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Jalen White has scored nine touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (74.3 per game).

White also has 16 catches for 65 yards and one TD.

Khaleb Hood has 93 catches for 901 yards (75.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 12 games.

Georgia Southern leaders

In addition to his 2,207 passing yards and 63.5% completion percentage this season, Kurtis Rourke has connected on 11 touchdowns against five interceptions.

Rourke has made a difference with his legs, rushing for 219 yards and four TDs in 12 games.

Sieh Bangura has run for 811 rushing yards (4.6 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns in 12 games for the Bobcats.

Bangura has 18 catches (1.5 per game) for 159 yards (13.3 per game) and one touchdown in 12 games for the Bobcats.

As part of the Bobcats' air attack, Miles Cross has caught 47 balls on 78 targets for 599 yards and five touchdowns.

