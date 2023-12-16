The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) are underdogs (+9.5) as they attempt to end a 10-game losing streak when they host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Wilmington -9.5 142.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 142.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Georgia Southern's games this year have had a 148.3-point total on average, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Georgia Southern is only 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia Southern has been named as the underdog six times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Eagles have been at least a +340 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Georgia Southern has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Wilmington 3 50% 86.6 153.4 70.1 151.6 144.7 Georgia Southern 5 55.6% 66.8 153.4 81.5 151.6 144.4

Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 66.8 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Seahawks give up to opponents.

Georgia Southern is 1-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Wilmington 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0 Georgia Southern 2-7-0 1-3 4-5-0

Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Wilmington Georgia Southern 11-3 Home Record 12-4 8-6 Away Record 3-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

