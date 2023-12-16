Saturday's game between the Clemson Tigers (6-4) and the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at Littlejohn Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-60 and heavily favors Clemson to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Panthers dropped their most recent game 65-60 against Winthrop on Thursday.

Georgia State vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Georgia State vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 80, Georgia State 60

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

Against the Western Michigan Broncos on November 10, the Panthers notched their signature win of the season, a 71-58 home victory.

Georgia State has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (three).

Georgia State 2023-24 Best Wins

71-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 267) on November 10

62-52 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 283) on November 14

90-57 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 360) on November 28

Georgia State Leaders

Mikyla Tolivert: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Crystal Henderson: 10.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 36.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%

3.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG% Deasia Merrill: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 54.8 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 53.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game (posting 68.4 points per game, 144th in college basketball, and giving up 62.3 per outing, 149th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential.

