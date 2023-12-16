2024 NCAA Bracketology: Georgia State March Madness Resume | December 18
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Georgia State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Georgia State ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|4-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|225
Georgia State's best wins
When Georgia State beat the Little Rock Trojans, who are ranked No. 280 in the RPI, on November 22 by a score of 93-90 in overtime, it was its signature win of the season thus far. With 23 points, Toneari Lane was the top scorer versus Little Rock. Second on the team was Jay'Den Turner, with 16 points.
Next best wins
- 88-77 at home over Little Rock (No. 280/RPI) on November 19
- 77-70 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 309/RPI) on November 11
Georgia State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Georgia State has drawn the 234th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- Of the Panthers' 19 remaining games this season, nine are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.
- Georgia St's upcoming schedule features two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Georgia State's next game
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers vs. Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
