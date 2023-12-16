The Georgia State Panthers (4-5) visit the No. 18 BYU Cougars (9-1) after losing three straight road games. The Cougars are heavy favorites by 24.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.

Georgia State vs. BYU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under BYU -24.5 150.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to score more than 150.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Georgia State has a 151.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 0.8 more points than this game's total.

Georgia State's ATS record is 4-4-0 this year.

BYU's .778 ATS win percentage (7-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Georgia State's .500 mark (4-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Georgia State vs. BYU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total BYU 5 55.6% 89.4 166.3 61.9 136.3 153.1 Georgia State 4 50% 76.9 166.3 74.4 136.3 148.5

Additional Georgia State Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 76.9 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 61.9 the Cougars allow to opponents.

Georgia State has put together a 4-2 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.

Georgia State vs. BYU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) BYU 7-2-0 3-1 3-6-0 Georgia State 4-4-0 0-0 5-3-0

Georgia State vs. BYU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

BYU Georgia State 12-4 Home Record 10-9 2-7 Away Record 0-11 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-9-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.1 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

