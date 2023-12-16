The Clemson Tigers (6-4) face the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia State vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 68.4 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 70.2 the Tigers allow.
  • When it scores more than 70.2 points, Georgia State is 3-0.
  • Clemson is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 68.4 points.
  • The Tigers put up 75.5 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.3 the Panthers allow.
  • When Clemson scores more than 62.3 points, it is 6-2.
  • Georgia State has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.
  • The Tigers are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Panthers allow to opponents (38.6%).
  • The Panthers shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Tigers allow.

Georgia State Leaders

  • Mikyla Tolivert: 14.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
  • Crystal Henderson: 10.1 PTS, 2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
  • Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%
  • Deasia Merrill: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 54.8 FG%
  • Kaleigh Addie: 9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 53.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Western Carolina W 90-57 Ramsey Center
12/10/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 94-70 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/14/2023 @ Winthrop L 65-60 Winthrop Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/19/2023 LaGrange - Georgia State Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.