Saturday's contest that pits the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) at Madison Square Garden should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-71 in favor of Penn State. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 73, Georgia Tech 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Penn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Penn State (-1.6)

Penn State (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Penn State is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgia Tech's 3-5-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Nittany Lions are 6-4-0 and the Yellow Jackets are 2-6-0.

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets score 71.0 points per game (266th in college basketball) and concede 70.3 (168th in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

The 41.5 rebounds per game Georgia Tech accumulates rank 31st in the nation, 4.0 more than the 37.5 its opponents record.

Georgia Tech connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 29.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 26.6%.

Georgia Tech has lost the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 11.6 (158th in college basketball) while forcing 9.9 (333rd in college basketball).

