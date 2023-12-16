The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Nittany Lions have averaged.
  • This season, Georgia Tech has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.5% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Nittany Lions sit at 176th.
  • The Yellow Jackets score just 0.4 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Nittany Lions allow (71.4).
  • Georgia Tech has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
  • The Yellow Jackets gave up fewer points at home (69.0 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
  • Georgia Tech sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Duke W 72-68 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Georgia L 76-62 Stegeman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Alabama A&M W 70-49 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/16/2023 Penn State - Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 UMass - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

