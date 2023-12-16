The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on BTN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Penn State (-2.5) 147.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Penn State (-1.5) 146.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Penn State has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of six out of the Nittany Lions' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgia Tech is 73rd in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 121st, a difference of 48 spots.

Bookmakers have made the Yellow Jackets' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).

Georgia Tech has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

