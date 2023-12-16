The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) battle the Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It tips at 1:30 PM ET.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets' 73.8 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 62.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.3 points, Georgia Tech is 7-1.

Georgia has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.

The 73 points per game the Bulldogs average are 11.8 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (61.2).

Georgia has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 61.2 points.

Georgia Tech has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 73 points.

The Bulldogs are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Yellow Jackets concede to opponents (37%).

The Yellow Jackets' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 10.3 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 14.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

14.9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Kayla Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.5 FG%

14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 49.5 FG% Ines Noguero: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)

8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44) Rusne Augustinaite: 12.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59)

12.1 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59) D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 6.9 PTS, 62.9 FG%

