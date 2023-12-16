The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4) play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on BTN.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Qudus Wahab: 11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kanye Clary: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Kern: 6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Wahab: 11.0 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Baldwin: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Clary: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hicks: 7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kern: 6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank
164th 75.8 Points Scored 72.7 228th
145th 69.1 Points Allowed 72.8 217th
288th 30.5 Rebounds 35.0 107th
181st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.5 86th
207th 7.1 3pt Made 7.2 199th
322nd 10.6 Assists 12.5 227th
157th 11.5 Turnovers 11.0 114th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.