The Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets average 11.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Bulldogs allow (62.3).

Georgia Tech is 7-1 when it scores more than 62.3 points.

Georgia has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.

The Bulldogs put up 73.0 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 61.2 the Yellow Jackets allow.

Georgia has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 61.2 points.

Georgia Tech has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 73.0 points.

This season the Bulldogs are shooting 42.9% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Yellow Jackets give up.

The Yellow Jackets' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 10.3 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 15.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 44.0 FG%

15.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 44.0 FG% Zoesha Smith: 12.8 PTS, 47.6 FG%

12.8 PTS, 47.6 FG% Destiny Thomas: 5.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.7 FG%

5.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 56.7 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Chloe Chapman: 6.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 51.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

