Georgia vs. High Point: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the High Point Panthers (8-3), winners of five straight. The Bulldogs are favorites (-8.5) in the contest, which begins at 5:30 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 150.5.
Georgia vs. High Point Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Georgia
|-8.5
|150.5
Georgia Betting Records & Stats
- Just one of Georgia's seven games has gone over 150.5 points.
- Georgia's outings this year have an average point total of 142, 8.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bulldogs' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.
- Georgia has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.
- The Bulldogs have been at least a -450 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for Georgia.
Georgia vs. High Point Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 150.5
|% of Games Over 150.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Georgia
|1
|14.3%
|72.1
|161.2
|69.9
|143.1
|149.2
|High Point
|4
|44.4%
|89.1
|161.2
|73.2
|143.1
|155.4
Additional Georgia Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs average 72.1 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 73.2 the Panthers allow.
- When Georgia totals more than 73.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
Georgia vs. High Point Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Georgia
|4-3-0
|1-2
|3-4-0
|High Point
|8-1-0
|0-0
|5-4-0
Georgia vs. High Point Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Georgia
|High Point
|13-4
|Home Record
|10-5
|1-10
|Away Record
|2-11
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|70.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.9
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.2
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
