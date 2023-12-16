Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Glynn County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Glynn County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Glynn County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glynn Academy at Bradwell Institute
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
