Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Gwinnett County, Georgia today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Archer High School at Seckinger High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Monroe, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkview High School at Duluth High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Duluth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater Atlanta Christian School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peachtree Ridge High School at Coral Springs High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Coral Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loganville Christian Academy at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkmar High School at Shiloh High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Snellville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.