Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Haralson County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Haralson County, Georgia, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Haralson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Haralson County High School at Cedartown High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Cedartown, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trion High School at Bremen High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Bremen, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
