Top Player Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Cavaliers on December 16, 2023
Player prop betting options for Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and others are available in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: +118)
|10.5 (Over: +106)
|3.5 (Over: +100)
- Young's 27.7 points per game are 2.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- He has collected 2.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).
- Young averages 10.8 assists, 0.3 more than Saturday's over/under.
- Young, at 3.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Saturday.
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -149)
|5.5 (Over: +120)
|2.5 (Over: +140)
- The 19.9 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season is 0.4 more than his prop total set for Saturday (19.5).
- He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).
- Murray has averaged 5.5 assists per game, the same as Saturday's assist over/under.
- Murray's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Clint Capela Props
|PTS
|REB
|13.5 (Over: -110)
|11.5 (Over: -104)
- The 13.5-point over/under set for Clint Capela on Saturday is 2.0 higher than his scoring average on the season.
- He averages 1.0 less rebound than his prop bet Saturday of 11.5.
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|33.5 (Over: -110)
|5.5 (Over: -145)
|5.5 (Over: -152)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
- The 33.5-point total set for Mitchell on Saturday is 5.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).
- Mitchell's season-long assist average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
- Mitchell has knocked down 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).
Max Strus Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -149)
|5.5 (Over: +120)
|2.5 (Over: +140)
- The 13.7 points Max Strus scores per game are 2.8 less than his prop total on Saturday (16.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of 5.5 is 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).
- Strus' assists average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Saturday's over/under.
- He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
