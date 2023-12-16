Player prop betting options for Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and others are available in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks matchup at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +118) 10.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Young's 27.7 points per game are 2.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 2.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).

Young averages 10.8 assists, 0.3 more than Saturday's over/under.

Young, at 3.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -149) 5.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 19.9 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season is 0.4 more than his prop total set for Saturday (19.5).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.5 assists per game, the same as Saturday's assist over/under.

Murray's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -110) 11.5 (Over: -104)

The 13.5-point over/under set for Clint Capela on Saturday is 2.0 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 1.0 less rebound than his prop bet Saturday of 11.5.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -110) 5.5 (Over: -145) 5.5 (Over: -152) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 33.5-point total set for Mitchell on Saturday is 5.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).

Mitchell's season-long assist average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Mitchell has knocked down 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -149) 5.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 13.7 points Max Strus scores per game are 2.8 less than his prop total on Saturday (16.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.5 is 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

Strus' assists average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Saturday's over/under.

He 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

