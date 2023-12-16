Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Cavaliers - December 16
The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) match up against the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers and Dejounte Murray of the Hawks are two players to watch in this game.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hawks' Last Game
The Hawks won their most recent game against the Raptors, 125-104, on Friday. Trae Young was their leading scorer with 38 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|38
|5
|11
|1
|0
|7
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|20
|3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|Clint Capela
|18
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Hawks Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Hawks Odds/Over/Under
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young averages 27.7 points, 2.9 boards and 10.8 assists, making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per game (seventh in NBA).
- Murray averages 19.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Clint Capela averages 11.5 points, 10.5 boards and 1.1 assists, making 57.8% of his shots from the field.
- The Hawks receive 17.5 points, 3.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic.
- The Hawks receive 12.9 points per game from Saddiq Bey, plus 6.3 boards and 1.4 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|27.1
|2.9
|9.9
|0.9
|0.3
|3.6
|Dejounte Murray
|17.5
|4.7
|5.4
|1.7
|0.3
|2.1
|Clint Capela
|12.5
|11.5
|1.3
|0.5
|1.7
|0
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|20.4
|4.3
|2.2
|1.5
|0.1
|4.2
|Saddiq Bey
|13.9
|7.3
|1.6
|1
|0.1
|1.9
