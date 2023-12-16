The Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

  • The Owls' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Blue Hose have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • Kennesaw State is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Hose sit at 313th.
  • The Owls' 85.5 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 68.7 the Blue Hose give up.
  • When it scores more than 68.7 points, Kennesaw State is 7-2.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Kennesaw State averages 90.3 points per game. Away, it averages 79.8.
  • At home, the Owls concede 63.5 points per game. Away, they concede 86.8.
  • Kennesaw State drains more 3-pointers at home (10.5 per game) than away (9.3). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than on the road (31.1%).

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Georgia State W 88-77 KSU Convocation Center
12/5/2023 UNC Asheville W 79-76 KSU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina Upstate W 84-77 G.B. Hodge Center
12/16/2023 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center
12/19/2023 Brescia - KSU Convocation Center
12/23/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena

