How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- The Owls' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Blue Hose have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- Kennesaw State is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
- The Owls are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Hose sit at 313th.
- The Owls' 85.5 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 68.7 the Blue Hose give up.
- When it scores more than 68.7 points, Kennesaw State is 7-2.
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Kennesaw State averages 90.3 points per game. Away, it averages 79.8.
- At home, the Owls concede 63.5 points per game. Away, they concede 86.8.
- Kennesaw State drains more 3-pointers at home (10.5 per game) than away (9.3). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than on the road (31.1%).
Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Georgia State
|W 88-77
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 79-76
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|W 84-77
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/19/2023
|Brescia
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/23/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
