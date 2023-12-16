Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mitchell County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Mitchell County, Georgia, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mitchell County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westwood Schools at LaGrange Academy
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Lagrange, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pelham High School at Turner County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Ashburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.