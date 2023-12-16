How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Denver Nuggets is one of 10 compelling options on today's NBA schedule.
Today's NBA Games
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons hit the road the Bucks on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI and BSDET
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 17-7
- DET Record: 2-23
- MIL Stats: 123.3 PPG (second in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (24th)
- DET Stats: 108.1 PPG (28th in NBA), 119.4 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.8 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 5.1 APG)
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (21.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 7.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -17.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -2500
- DET Odds to Win: +1100
- Total: 240.5 points
The Charlotte Hornets face the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers hope to pick up a road win at the Hornets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-PH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 7-16
- PHI Record: 17-7
- CHA Stats: 112.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 120.4 Opp. PPG (26th)
- PHI Stats: 122.4 PPG (fourth in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: Gordon Hayward (15.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.7 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.8 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 6.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -9.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -400
- CHA Odds to Win: +310
- Total: 234.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks hit the road the Cavaliers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 13-12
- ATL Record: 10-14
- CLE Stats: 110.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- ATL Stats: 122.6 PPG (third in NBA), 122.5 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.1 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.7 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -2.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -130
- ATL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 240.5 points
The Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls hit the road the Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 14-11
- CHI Record: 10-16
- MIA Stats: 112.8 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- CHI Stats: 109.7 PPG (26th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.7 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.7 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -4.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -190
- CHI Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 216.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves play the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers go on the road to face the Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN and BSIN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 18-5
- IND Record: 13-10
- MIN Stats: 113.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 105.7 Opp. PPG (second)
- IND Stats: 128.2 PPG (first in NBA), 126.0 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (21.6 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (25.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 11.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -7.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -350
- IND Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 245.5 points
The Golden State Warriors host the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets look to pull off a road win at the Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and YES
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 10-14
- BKN Record: 13-11
- GS Stats: 115.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (20th)
- BKN Stats: 116.3 PPG (10th in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (28.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (22.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -3.5
- GS Odds to Win: -155
- BKN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 234.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks hope to pick up a road win at the Trail Blazers on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 6-17
- DAL Record: 15-9
- POR Stats: 106.8 PPG (29th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (15th)
- DAL Stats: 119.4 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (18.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.6 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (32.3 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 9.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -4.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -190
- POR Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 234.5 points
The Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder travel to face the Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ALT and BSOK
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 17-9
- OKC Record: 15-8
- DEN Stats: 114.6 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- OKC Stats: 120.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (27.2 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 9.4 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -5.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -210
- OKC Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 236.5 points
The Sacramento Kings play the Utah Jazz
The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 14-9
- UTA Record: 9-16
- SAC Stats: 116.8 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- UTA Stats: 112.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 119.8 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.4 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 6.9 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -9.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -450
- UTA Odds to Win: +350
- Total: 241.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers face the New York Knicks
The Knicks travel to face the Clippers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSC and MSG
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 14-10
- NY Record: 14-10
- LAC Stats: 114.4 PPG (15th in NBA), 109.5 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- NY Stats: 114.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (23.5 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 5.4 APG)
