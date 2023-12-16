Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oconee County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Oconee County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Oconee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oconee County High School at Jackson County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Hoschton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jonesboro High School at North Oconee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Monroe, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
