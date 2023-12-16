Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Polk County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Polk County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Haralson County High School at Cedartown High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Cedartown, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
