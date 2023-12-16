Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Sumter County, Georgia. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sumter County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Monroe Comprehensive High School at Sumter County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
  • Location: Americus, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.