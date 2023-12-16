Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Walton County, Georgia today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oglethorpe County High School at George Walton Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Monroe, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy at Monroe Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Monroe, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loganville Christian Academy at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
