Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worth County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Worth County, Georgia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Worth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ware County High School at Worth County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Sylvester, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.