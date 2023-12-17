Carolina (1-12) rides a six-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Falcons are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 32 points.

Falcons vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Falcons have led after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 2.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Panthers have been winning one time, have been losing six times, and have been tied six times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, lost six times, and been knotted up two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Panthers have won the second quarter three times, lost nine times, and been knotted up one time in 13 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost eight times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 2.9 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 5.2 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have won the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in five games.

4th Quarter

In 13 games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter eight times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.3 points on average in that quarter.

In the Panthers' 13 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored five times, and tied three times.

Falcons vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Falcons have had the lead three times, have been behind eight times, and have been knotted up two times.

In 2023, the Panthers have been winning after the first half in two games, have been losing after the first half in 10 games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

In 13 games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half seven times (5-2 record in those games), lost five times (0-5), and tied one time (1-0).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 9.5 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Panthers have won the second half in five games (1-4 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (0-5), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (0-3).

