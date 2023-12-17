Falcons vs. Panthers Injury Report — Week 15
The Atlanta Falcons' (6-7) injury report has 11 players listed as they ready for their Sunday, December 17 matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-12). The game begins at 1:00 PM at Bank of America Stadium.
The Falcons were beaten by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-25 in their last game.
The Panthers' last game was a 28-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Nathan Landman
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Kaleb McGary
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Younghoe Koo
|K
|Illness
|Questionable
|Kentavius Street
|DL
|Pectoral
|Out
|David Onyemata
|DL
|Ankle
|Out
|Jake Matthews
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Calais Campbell
|DL
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chris Lindstrom
|OG
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Drew Dalman
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|LaCale London
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Amare Barno
|OLB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Justin McCray
|OG
|Calf
|Out
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|OLB
|Knee
|Questionable
|DeShawn Williams
|DT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Sam Franklin Jr.
|S
|Illness
|Questionable
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Illness
|Out
|Johnny Hekker
|P
|Shin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|Ankle
|Out
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|D'Shawn Jamison
|CB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Finger
|Questionable
Other Week 15 Injury Reports
Falcons vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Falcons Season Insights
- Offensively, the Falcons rank 15th in the NFL with 336.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in total defense (313.9 yards allowed per contest).
- The Falcons are averaging 19.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 24th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 12th, allowing 20.7 points per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Falcons rank 21st in the NFL with 204.5 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in passing yards allowed per contest (203).
- From an offensive standpoint, Atlanta ranks sixth in the NFL with 132.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 15th in rushing yards allowed per contest (110.9).
- The Falcons own the 21st-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at -4, forcing 15 turnovers (22nd in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (17th in NFL).
Falcons vs. Panthers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Falcons (-3)
- Moneyline: Falcons (-160), Panthers (+130)
- Total: 33 points
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.