The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) visit a struggling Carolina Panthers (1-12) squad on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers have lost six straight games.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Falcons Insights

The Falcons rack up 19.3 points per game, 6.9 fewer than the Panthers surrender per matchup (26.2).

The Falcons average 336.7 yards per game, 38.3 more yards than the 298.4 the Panthers allow per contest.

This season, Atlanta rushes for just 9.2 more yards (132.2) than Carolina allows per contest (123).

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over 19 times, 10 more than the Panthers' takeaways (9).

Falcons Away Performance

On the road, the Falcons average fewer points (14.7 per game) than they do overall (19.3). But they also concede fewer away from home (19.5) than overall (20.7).

The Falcons accumulate 276.8 yards per game away from home (59.9 fewer than overall), and allow 328.8 on the road (14.9 more than overall).

On the road, the Falcons accumulate fewer rushing yards (123.5 per game) than they do overall (132.2). But they also concede fewer rushing yards in road games (104.3) than overall (110.9).

The Falcons convert 39% of third downs in away games (1.6% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 30.9% of third downs in road games (2.6% less than overall).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 New Orleans W 24-15 FOX 12/3/2023 at New York W 13-8 FOX 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay L 29-25 CBS 12/17/2023 at Carolina - FOX 12/24/2023 Indianapolis - FOX 12/31/2023 at Chicago - CBS 1/7/2024 at New Orleans - -

