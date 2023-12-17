How to Watch the Mercer vs. Jacksonville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (4-6) will try to stop a five-game road slide when visiting the Mercer Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Hawkins Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Mercer vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison
- The Dolphins put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 68.3 the Bears give up.
- Jacksonville has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.
- Mercer is 3-4 when it gives up fewer than 68.5 points.
- The Bears average 13.2 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Dolphins allow (74.0).
- Jacksonville is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 60.8 points.
- The Bears are making 35.9% of their shots from the field, 6.2% lower than the Dolphins allow to opponents (42.1%).
Mercer Leaders
- Stacie Jones: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 43.3 FG%
- Mackenzie Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Briana Peguero: 12.0 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (22-for-65)
- Deja Williams: 9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77)
- Ashlee Locke: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.6 FG%
Mercer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 78-75
|Hawkins Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 73-60
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|W 55-52
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/17/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Hawkins Arena
