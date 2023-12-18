Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Carroll County, Georgia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lithia Springs High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.