The Old Dominion Monarchs and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers meet for the Famous Toastery Bowl on December 18, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Old Dominion is totaling 22.9 points per game on offense (101st in the FBS), and ranks 67th defensively with 26.3 points allowed per game. Western Kentucky is compiling 29.8 points per game on offense this season (53rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 28.2 points per game (87th-ranked) on defense.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Old Dominion Western Kentucky 350.8 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396 (62nd) 386.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (109th) 150 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110 (116th) 200.8 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (19th) 17 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (78th) 16 (71st) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (3rd)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has recorded 2,026 yards (168.8 ypg) on 165-of-290 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 122 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kadarius Calloway, has carried the ball 78 times for 594 yards (49.5 per game), scoring four times.

Keshawn Wicks has piled up 551 yards on 110 attempts, scoring four times.

Reymello Murphy's 495 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has collected 27 catches and three touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 428 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Javon Harvey has been the target of 54 passes and hauled in 29 receptions for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has thrown for 3,317 yards on 61.4% passing while recording 31 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Elijah Young is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 477 yards, or 39.8 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well. Young has also chipped in with 17 catches for 183 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has run for 310 yards across 69 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley has totaled 75 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 963 (80.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 109 times and has 11 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has put up a 436-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 41 passes on 60 targets.

Easton Messer has racked up 416 reciving yards (34.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

