Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Cobb County, Georgia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitefield Academy at Chestatee High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Gainesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Furtah Preparatory School at Cherokee Christian Schools
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.